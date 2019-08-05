WaykiChain Market Cap Hits $31.01 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $31.01 million and $1.63 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00236216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.01308907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

