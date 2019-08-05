Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

INTC stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 11,202,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,575,874. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock worth $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

