Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE:WES opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,003,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,830,000 after buying an additional 11,224,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after buying an additional 9,115,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after buying an additional 11,558,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after buying an additional 2,610,367 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 6,540,816 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

