Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura reissued a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.82 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,294,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 114.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,232 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

