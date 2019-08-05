Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,500 Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.76. 49,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,561. The firm has a market cap of $901.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

