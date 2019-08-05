Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,774 VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894,693 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,491,000 after acquiring an additional 880,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 189,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 885,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.