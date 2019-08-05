Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $575.71 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,711,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $34.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,159.24. 101,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,136.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

