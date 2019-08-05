Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,654. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

