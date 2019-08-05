Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 104,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HP by 7.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 718,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 291,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 33.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $19.27. 216,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,317. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

