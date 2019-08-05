Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,768. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.