Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,669. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

