Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $74,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,277.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $25,658,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $21,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.81. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.92. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $204.83.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

