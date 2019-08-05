Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

