Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 53,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 432,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,013,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.42. 66,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.