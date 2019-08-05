Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $159.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,029. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

