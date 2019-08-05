Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,663 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco lifted its position in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.05. 2,250,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

