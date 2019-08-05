Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 115,203 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 227,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 333,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,646. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

