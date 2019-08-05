Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,995,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 705,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,172. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.