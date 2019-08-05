Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,680 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 308.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GCI Liberty worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $214,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $226,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLIBA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

