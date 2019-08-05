Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 61.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $78.53. 145,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,898. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

