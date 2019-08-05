Whittier Trust Co. Buys 604 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 250.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $134.34. 26,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,967. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.