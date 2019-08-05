Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,119. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.