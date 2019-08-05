Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.69. 33,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.