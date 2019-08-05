Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 190,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.