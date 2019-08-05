Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

