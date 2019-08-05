Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,159 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 267.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 551,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 33.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 290,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.91. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.