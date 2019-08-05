Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.83. 119,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

