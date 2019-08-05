Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,126 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 485,510 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $93,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 41.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,888. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

