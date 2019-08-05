William Clay Ford, Jr. Buys 840,962 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,690,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,788,434. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

