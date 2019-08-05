William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. William Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.38 ($3.17).

WMH traded down GBX 6.55 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 301.70 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

