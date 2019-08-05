William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Shares Down 6%

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.95, approximately 784,765 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 445,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

WLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 13.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.