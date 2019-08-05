Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.26. Winmark has a one year low of $143.70 and a one year high of $194.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.05.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 236.11%.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,206 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $203,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 6,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $1,026,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,548 shares of company stock worth $6,471,856. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WINA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.