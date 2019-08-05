Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.52

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and traded as high as $46.63. Winpak shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 42,800 shares traded.

WPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Winpak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

