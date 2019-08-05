WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $900.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.