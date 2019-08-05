WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,757 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zagg were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zagg alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

Zagg stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,517. Zagg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.