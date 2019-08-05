Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.97. 2,094,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,696. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

