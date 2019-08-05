World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.23 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Commerzbank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

