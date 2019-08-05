World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,895. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $823,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,081 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,727.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $709,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,482 shares of company stock worth $11,613,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

