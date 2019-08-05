World Asset Management Inc Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,456. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

