World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 336.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 102.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 146.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. 23,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,146. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

