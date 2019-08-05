World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,075,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,220,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,770,000 after acquiring an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth $13,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,602,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 514,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.05. 9,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,644. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

