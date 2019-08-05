Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 3.4%

Yellow Cake PLC (LON:YCA)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), 472,588 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YCA shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a market cap of $175.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.15.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.