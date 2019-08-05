YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $536.40

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.40 and traded as high as $570.00. YouGov shares last traded at $559.00, with a volume of 25,637 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10.

In other YouGov news, insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £125,000 ($163,334.64).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

