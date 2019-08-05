Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million.

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,772. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.