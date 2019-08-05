Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

