Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $26.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. AxoGen reported sales of $20.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $111.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $112.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.70 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 32,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,455. The firm has a market cap of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.83. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AxoGen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.