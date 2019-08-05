Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,388. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

