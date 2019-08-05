Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Concord Medical Services were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services stock remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,091. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

