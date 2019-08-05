Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

PES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Shares of PES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,555. Pioneer Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94,545 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

