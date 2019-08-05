Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to “Hold”

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

NYSE COR traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $108.83. 797,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,182.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,545 shares of company stock worth $1,573,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.